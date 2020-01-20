Pedestrian Struck By Car Near Cherry Hill Mall

Comments
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – A pedestrian was struck by a car near Cherry Hill Mall, Sunday night. It happened around 11 p.m. on Route 38 in Cherry Hill Township.
Officials shut down all lanes overnight as police investigated the scene. All lanes have since reopened.
The driver of the car that hit the person appeared to stay at the scene.
The extent of their injuries is unclear.
Investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash.
