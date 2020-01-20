PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a woman in connection to the death of 18-year-old Erin Schweikert. Schweikert’s body was found in a South Philadelphia basement last week.
The DA’s Office has charged Maddison Leidy in connection to Schweikert’s death. Leidy has been charged with abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence and lying to police.
Officials say an investigation, which involves more than one individual, is ongoing.
Schweikert was reported missing and last seen on Sept. 27, 2019 on the 2300 block of South Lee Street.
Police say there were no apparent signs of trauma on her body.
The cause and manner of Schweikert’s death are still undetermined at this time.
Investigators believe the case is tied to human trafficking.
You must log in to post a comment.