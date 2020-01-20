  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A toddler is among three people rushed to the hospital after flames broke out in a Northeast Philadelphia home, officials say. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke when they arrived to the home on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street around 5:58 a.m. Monday.

The fire department says the fire began in the basement.

A 2-year-old and two adults were injured, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

The fire was placed under control around 6:20 a.m.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 

