PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A toddler is among three people rushed to the hospital after flames broke out in a Northeast Philadelphia home, officials say. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke when they arrived to the home on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street around 5:58 a.m. Monday.
The fire department says the fire began in the basement.
A 2-year-old and two adults were injured, but their conditions are unknown at this time.
The fire was placed under control around 6:20 a.m.
