



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – People across the country on Monday, including in Philadelphia, will take part in a day of service to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. More than 1,800 service projects will be going on throughout the region, with the largest in the U.S. getting underway at Girard College in North Philadelphia.

Organizers are expecting around 5,000 volunteers to take part in 150 projects, workshops, job fairs and other events across the city. The theme this year is voting.

.@UADDE performance to kick off Philadelphia’s #MLKDayofService featuring the cutest little drummer boy ever! pic.twitter.com/04cJbAYZ4P — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) January 20, 2020

There are also a number of murals painted by kids to follow the theme importance of voting and how much went into achieving the right for women and minorities to vote.

Love this mural painted by students for #Philly’s 25th annual #MLKDayofService, the oldest & largest in the country. The theme this year is “being counted,” honoring those who fought for women’s right to vote & making sure everyone is counted in the #2020Census pic.twitter.com/5T57wi7nWC — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) January 20, 2020

This year’s event Organizer, Todd Bernstein of Global Citizen, says he really hopes that it will be a springboard that will encourage people to not only volunteer today, but every day in their communities.

“Today throughout the region, 150,000 volunteers, hundreds of organizations [are] engaging in a community-building process of really determining what the needs of the community would be in their area and of their interest. And really turning those concerns into citizen action today but also one day serving as a springboard to year-round ongoing community involvement,” Bernstein said.

A job fair and a health fair will also take place at the event in North Philadelphia.

For more information on how to participate in your area, visit https://mlkdayofservice.org/.