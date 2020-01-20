  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Edge Fitness, Local TV, Plymouth Meeting News


PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) — Plymouth Township police are searching for the man who made over $10,000 worth of fraudulent purchases with credit cards he allegedly stole from a fitness gym in Plymouth Meeting. Police say the suspect took the credit cards from the Edge Fitness, located at 500 West Germantown Pike, at the Plymouth Meeting Mall in the beginning of January.

Police say he is responsible for more than $10,000 worth of fraudulent purchases.

He also committed access device fraud at the Apple Store in Ardmore on Jan. 10 around 7:40 p.m.

Credit: Plymouth Township Police Department

If you recognize this suspect contact Detective Eric Ponzek at 610-279-1901 or eponzek@plymouthtownship.org.

