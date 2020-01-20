PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A key figure in Philadelphia’s MOVE bombing was released on Saturday after 42 years in prison. Delbert Orr Africa’s attorney, Brad Thomson, tweeted photographs of Africa’s release.
Africa was one of nine MOVE members sent to prison on third-degree murder charges for the death of Philadelphia Police Officer James Ramp.
Delbert Africa of the #MOVE9 is free! pic.twitter.com/Oj6ZPcZ5Jm
— Brad Thomson (@BradThomsonNoP) January 18, 2020
Delbert Africa of the #MOVE9 being greeted by members of the MOVE family, as he leaves prison after 41 1/2 years! pic.twitter.com/SltUVuiL6r
— Brad Thomson (@BradThomsonNoP) January 18, 2020
More photos of Delbert with his daughter, just outside the grounds of SCI Dallas, where Delbert was released pic.twitter.com/zl9dzm2cdl
— Brad Thomson (@BradThomsonNoP) January 18, 2020
Here is Delbert Africa of the #MOVE9 hugging his daughter outside of prison walls for the first time in almost 42 years. pic.twitter.com/R2kuYZVf1J
— Brad Thomson (@BradThomsonNoP) January 18, 2020
In 1985, a city helicopter flew over the group’s Osage Avenue home and dropped a bomb that killed 11 people.
Africa is expected to speak on Tuesday at a news conference at Kingsessing Library.
You must log in to post a comment.