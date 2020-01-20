  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, MOVE bombing, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A key figure in Philadelphia’s MOVE bombing was released on Saturday after 42 years in prison. Delbert Orr Africa’s attorney, Brad Thomson, tweeted photographs of Africa’s release.

Africa was one of nine MOVE members sent to prison on third-degree murder charges for the death of Philadelphia Police Officer James Ramp.

In 1985, a city helicopter flew over the group’s Osage Avenue home and dropped a bomb that killed 11 people.

Africa is expected to speak on Tuesday at a news conference at Kingsessing Library.

