JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police are warning drivers of an advertisement for an Atlantic City casino in a navigation app that’s sending drivers to a New Jersey wildlife area and causing an increase in disabled motor vehicles. The Jackson Police Department says an ad was placed in the Waze navigation app for the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa with the correct address but the pinned location is actually the middle of the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, near Lake Success, in Ocean County, New Jersey.
The wildlife area is more than 12,000 acres across Jackson and Plumsted Townships, about 45 minutes from the Borgata Casino.
Waze is currently sending drivers to the wildlife area onto unpaved roads where they then become disabled.
The Jackson police is advising drivers to take caution when selecting locations listed with the orange “Ad” logo in the corner or places which have multiple names with the same address, but are distances apart.
The department also contacted Waze regarding the issue.
You must log in to post a comment.