PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — The United States Department of Agriculture on Friday announced two new proposals that would give school nutrition professionals “more flexibility” in what they serve to students. The USDA says food service providers could dial-back servings of fruit at breakfast, cut back on grains to make room for meats and meat alternatives and relax current vegetable requirements.
Secretary for the department, Sonny Perdue, says this is because kids are wasting food.
“Schools and school districts continue to tell us that there is still too much food waste and that more common-sense flexibility is needed to provide students nutritious and appetizing meals,” Perdue said. “We listened and now we’re getting to work.”
But experts warn the plan may not be the healthiest. The plan could give schools more leeway to service less nutritious meals.
©Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.