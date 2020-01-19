Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who left a 61-year-old man critically injured in West Philadelphia. According to officials, this happened at Creighton Street and West Girard Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the 61-year-old man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with head trauma and placed in critical condition.
Officials did not provide a description of the vehicle.
