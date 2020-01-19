Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The union representing Philadelphia’s teachers plans to announce legal action against the School District of Philadelphia on Monday. The Federation of Teachers’ lawsuit is over the district’s handling of the asbestos problem at local schools.
One of them is Alexander K. McClure Elementary School in Hunting Park.
The school actually reopened on Wednesday after being shut down for asbestos cleanup, but new tests Thursday night found elevated levels.
Parents and teachers told CBS3 at a rally on Friday they can’t trust the district anymore.
The union claims the district violated a best practices agreement for cleanup and testing.
The district says the union agreed to the protocol used.
