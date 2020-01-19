  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 35-year-old man was critically wounded in a stabbing in the city’s East Falls neighborhood. The incident happened on the 3300 block of Krail Street on Sunday night.

Police say the victim was stabbed once in his chest and rushed to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

According to police, an arrest has been made but the weapon has not been recovered at this time.

No information about the person in custody has been released.

