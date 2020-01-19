Comments
NUTLEY, N.J. (AP) — A mother and her 7-year-old son were found dead after a fire in a New Jersey home over the weekend, authorities said. The blaze was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. in a two-story home in Nutley, a spokesman for the Essex County prosecutor’s office said.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly said Amanda Russo, 29, and her son were pronounced dead at Clara Mass Medical Center. The child’s name wasn’t released because of his age. A 74-year-old man was treated at a hospital.
Fennelly said the cause and origin of the blaze remains under investigation.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
You must log in to post a comment.