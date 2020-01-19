  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Health, Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This flu season is on track to be one of the worst in recent history, now that high flu activity is taking a toll on the country’s blood supply. The month of January is already a low donation month, but experts say the flu is making it worse.

Some donation centers around the country only have a three-day supply of certain blood types.

“We also can’t pass on any blood donated from somebody that is sick because that could be a compromised immune system,” Angela Monteagle said.

Blood centers are looking for donors with all different types of blood.

But right now there is a critical shortage of O-negative blood, also known as the universal donor.

