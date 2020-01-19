Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Delaware District Attorney’s Office has charged two teenagers in the burglary of two homes in Brookhaven Borough. According to officials, 18-year-old Christopher Jiménez and a 15-year-old, whose name is being withheld, have been charged with residential burglary and other related charges.
These incidents reportedly happened during the evening hours on Saturday Jan. 11 and Tuesday Jan. 14 in the area of Susan Lane and Edgewood Avenue.
Police say the homes were unoccupied at the time of the crimes.
Brookhaven Police Department Police Chief Matthew Kurten says a majority of the stolen items were recovered and will be returned to the rightful owners.
