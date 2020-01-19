



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The excitement dogs show when their owner walks through the door after being gone screams “I love you.” And there is nothing they want more then to feel loved in return.

Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson talks about ways to tell your dog “I love you,” in this week’s Pet Project.

Watch the video above for the full Pet Project interview.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Christian– A male 5-year-old bulldog who was found on Presidential Boulevard by a good Samaritan.

Christian arrived at the shelter underweight and had low energy.

He tolerated all handling, displayed no guarding behaviors and showed mild interest in other dogs.

Of course, when he gains weight his true personality will start to shine!

Belle– An adorable 4-year-old pittie mix who has had a difficult life within the last year and deserves nothing but the best from here on out.

Belle is a sweet, gentle girl who has become a go-to for PSPCA events.

She loves attention from people, walks well on a leash, and while she does like to do her zoomies in the yard, she has all the makings of a great couch potato — she just needs a couch.

If you have another dog in the home, bring them in to meet Belle to see if they would make a good fit.

To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. For more information on how to adopt, click here.