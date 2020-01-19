Comments
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a body was found on the side of a Bristol Township highway. Troopers were called to mile marker 0.2 on Interstate 295 for reports of a deceased man on the side of the highway around 2 a.m.
A portion of the highway was briefly closed while officials investigated but as since reopened.
No further information is available at this time.
An investigation in ongoing.
