  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMInspira Health Sports Zone
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    12:35 AMInside Edition Weekend
    01:05 AMMade in Hollywood
    01:35 AMGame Time with Boomer Esiason
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:bensalem news, Bucks County news, Local, Local TV

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Community members from around the Delaware Valley are coming together to prepare for Monday’s Martin Luther King Day holiday. Bensalem High School hosted the seventh annual MLK Teen Peach and Justice Summit on Sunday afternoon.

More than 400 students watched the screening of a new film on police-community relations.

The film is called “Walking While Black: Love is the Answer.”

Area officers also attended the screening.

“It’s a way to deepen the dialogue about how racism impacts young people, how racism impacts communities, how racism impacts policing,” Barbara Simmons, with Peace Center, said.

“I think it’s great for kids our age to critically think and get the conversation going,” senior Rodney Allen said.

The Peace Center in Langhorne organized the event.

Comments