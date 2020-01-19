BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Community members from around the Delaware Valley are coming together to prepare for Monday’s Martin Luther King Day holiday. Bensalem High School hosted the seventh annual MLK Teen Peach and Justice Summit on Sunday afternoon.
More than 400 students watched the screening of a new film on police-community relations.
The film is called “Walking While Black: Love is the Answer.”
Area officers also attended the screening.
“It’s a way to deepen the dialogue about how racism impacts young people, how racism impacts communities, how racism impacts policing,” Barbara Simmons, with Peace Center, said.
“I think it’s great for kids our age to critically think and get the conversation going,” senior Rodney Allen said.
The Peace Center in Langhorne organized the event.
