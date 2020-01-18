PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three mastery charter schools in Philadelphia provided hot meals to families in need on Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter, Mastery Charter School Gratz Prep Middle and Mastery Prep Elementary Charter School hosted “Gratz Give Day” on Saturday.
Students, staff and volunteers served hot meals and gave a free box of food to each household.
The boxes included a frozen turkey, fresh produce and canned goods.
“We do this event because at Mastery we have this value called ‘We Serve.’ We think it’s so, so, so important to give back to our community,” Alicia Dipompel, a case manager at Mastery, said, “and also involve our students in that because we want to teach them that value.”
This is the fourth year for the event.
Monday is the national holiday commemorating Dr. King’s birthday.
