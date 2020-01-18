WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Young wrestlers in South Jersey and their fans are raising money to support the Police Unity Tour. CBS3 was at the RiverWinds Community Center in West Deptford, the site of the West Deptford junior wrestling match, on Saturday.
The proceeds of special concessions and T-shirt sales will be donated to the officers taking part in the unity tour in May.
“We ride for those who died, that’s the saying that we have for the Police Unity Tour. Everything we do is all about our brothers and sisters who made the ultimate sacrifice, who gave their lives to protect us,” West Deptford Police Detective Sgt. Michael Cramer said.
The unity tour is a four-day bike ride to Washington, D.C. that raises money to support the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial.
