PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating another heist at a Philadelphia Mills Mall jewelry store in less than a month. Police say a man swiped a $12,000 gold chain from Kay Jewelers on Saturday afternoon.
The suspect was seen fleeing in an older model white vehicle.
According to police, the suspect is 5-foot-8, approximately 165 pounds and was last seen wearing a green camo jacket with a black hat and black pants.
On Dec. 31, three suspects stole $55,000 worth of jewelry from Cheemi’s Boutique.
No word on whether anyone was charged for that crime.
