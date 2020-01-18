PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphians were shoveling for the first time in quite a while on Saturday, but nothing too heavy — just enough to coat the sidewalks. At least 22 flights to and from Philadelphia International Airport were canceled.

The first snowfall captured on Eyewitness News’ Skycam around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday outside of the main branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia was the beginning of a snow system moving through the Delaware Valley.

Over in Lower Saucon Township in Northampton County, heavy snowfall and slick roads made conditions difficult for drivers.

It was a similar scene on Route 309 in Coopersburg in Lehigh County.

All day drivers were urged to take extra caution after multiple accidents.

PennDOT temporarily reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on I-78 in Lehigh, Berks and Northampton Counties.

In North Philadephia, snow fell on Broad Street, near Butler and Erie Avenues.

While it was a headache for some, it was fun for others.

Many put on ice skates at Dilworth Park in Center City.

Snow switched to hail and freezing rain on Saturday afternoon in Darby.

There were mixed reactions on the wintery mix from commuters.

“I have to be careful and watch myself because of the ice. I think the ice is more of a danger than the actual snow, but other than that I’ve been mobile and able to move around,” one man said.

“The weather wasn’t too bad, it was pretty fair to me,” a woman said.

PennDOT crews have been treating the roads since Friday. They’ll continue until the end of the storm and the roads are clear of ice and snow.