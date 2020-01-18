PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The sounds of the Philadelphia Jazz Project filled the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City on Saturday afternoon. The performance was part of the holiday-long celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Special programs continue at the museum through Monday.
At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, a poem written by Phillis Wheatley, the first published black female poet in U.S. history, will be read in the Liberty Tree gallery at the museum.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, a history lesson on James Forten, a free African-American man who volunteered aboard a ship to fight the British Navy when he was just 14 years old and later, became a prominent abolitionist and Philly businessman.
