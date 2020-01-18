BLUE BELL, Pa. (CBS) — A computer science professor and retired SEPTA executive are highlighting the plight of Kensington in a new award-winning film. The documentary “Kensington in Crisis” premiered on Saturday at Montgomery County College in Blue Bell.
Executive producer Jill Frechie is an instructor at the college.
Along with co-producer and retired executive John Ricciutti, they set out to show how the opioid crisis is plaguing the Philadelphia neighborhood.
“Jill was a dramatic and very talented documentarian. She started to assemble the ideas in her head of how we wanted to do this. To educate, to inform and to some degree, to entertain. But most importantly, to save one life. If you save one life, you save a family,” Ricciutti said.
The short version of the documentary has already garnered numerous awards.
Additional public showings of the film are in the works.
