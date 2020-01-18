PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 59-year-old man was gunned down inside a home in North Philadelphia on Saturday night. The incident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of North Bambrey Street.

Relatives identified the victim as John Rawls.

Police say Rawls was shot multiple times in his chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive behind the scene is unclear.

Rawls’ siblings say he was a hard-working and selfless man. He was the oldest of seven children.

“He worked at Dave & Buster’s and he was a hard-working man. He was friendly to anybody. He would give anybody anything they asked for. To the person who did this, I don’t know why. I pray God finds you. I pray God finds you because my brother, you should not have done that to my brother. You know my brother would have gave you anything you asked for,” sister Lawanna Rawls said.

“I’m asking that if anybody any information to please call the police and tell them what happen. My brother wouldn’t do anything to anybody. Please help us find the person who did this,” brother Darryl Rawls said.

His siblings were planning a surprise 60th birthday party for him in June.

A weapon was recovered, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

CBS3’s Chantee Lans contributed to this report.