MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A rescue dog is making history in South Jersey is reaching another milestone. Pit bull Hansel, who was rescued from a dogfighting ring, graduated from 16 weeks of training as an arson detective on Friday.
That makes Hansel a K9 officer now, even though pit bulls aren’t typically arson dogs.
“We’re going to be breaking some ground here. But the proof is in the training. They say he’s a natural, took right to it, passed all his exams,” Millville Fire Chief Michael Lippincott said.
“He’s my partner, I love him to the very end. I will stand by him, I trust him 100%,” firefighter Tyler Van Leer said.
Hansel completed about a dozen searches on each day of his training. He is certified on 14 different accelerants.
He’s now a full-fledged member of the Millville Fire Department.
You must log in to post a comment.