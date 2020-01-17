  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
MILLVILLE, N.J.


MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A rescue dog is making history in South Jersey is reaching another milestone. Pit bull Hansel, who was rescued from a dogfighting ring, graduated from 16 weeks of training as an arson detective on Friday.

That makes Hansel a K9 officer now, even though pit bulls aren’t typically arson dogs.

“We’re going to be breaking some ground here. But the proof is in the training. They say he’s a natural, took right to it, passed all his exams,” Millville Fire Chief Michael Lippincott said.

(Credit: CBS3)

“He’s my partner, I love him to the very end. I will stand by him, I trust him 100%,” firefighter Tyler Van Leer said.

Hansel completed about a dozen searches on each day of his training. He is certified on 14 different accelerants.

He’s now a full-fledged member of the Millville Fire Department.

