PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man has been arrested after firing shots at officers who were serving a warrant in North Philadelphia. The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Friday on the 1500 block of West Hazzard Street.
According to police, officers with the Narcotics Strike Force were serving a warrant when a man on location started firing shots at authorities.
Police say a lieutenant discharged his weapon once during the incident.
The suspect was taken into custody without any further incident.
No injuries were reported to police or civilians, authorities say.
