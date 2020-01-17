



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found in the basement of a South Philadelphia home. Police say the remains of 18-year-old Erin Schweikert were discovered inside a home on the 2100 block of Porter Street as officers were serving a warrant.

Schweikert was reported missing and last seen on Sept. 27, 2019 on the 2300 block of South Lee Street.

Police say there were no apparent signs of trauma on her body.

The cause and manner of Schweikert’s death are still undetermined at this time.

Investigators believe the case is tied to human trafficking.

“We have a lot of young folks out in the world that are taken advantage of. People who want out of that life feel stuck. A lot of it is young ladies from here and they wind up from here. It’s something that’s very serious. Regardless of how they got into that life, they shouldn’t be forced,” Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

A warrant for a robbery, combined with a tip to the Special Victims Unit, prompted the search at the home.

Two women and three men were in the home at the time and taken into custody. One of the women’s names was on that warrant.

Police say the home had an overwhelming smell inside.

No arrests, though, have been made in regards to Schweikert’s death.

Police are continuing to investigate.