



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After seeing record warmth last weekend, it’s back to reality this weekend! Colder air has already moved in and we are tracking the chance for wintry weather on Saturday.

Saturday morning will start off dry and cold with temperatures in the 20s. Snow will begin to develop from southwest to northeast around the middle of the day. The snow will have to overcome the dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere before it begins to reach the ground. This may take some time. So even though our latest computer model shows snow pushing into Philadelphia around noon, it may actually be an hour or two after that depending on how long it takes to moisten up the atmosphere.

Snow will become steady through the afternoon hours and should start to accumulate with surface temperatures around, if not below, the freezing mark. If the snow comes down heavy enough, there is a chance roads could become slick for a period of time. There may not be much snow for the kids to play in, but if they are looking for the best time to get outside, it will likely be between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunset is at 5:03 p.m. Once we see the transition from snow to rain, the snow will melt and become a slushy mess.

Warmer air will be moving in from the south, so snow should change over to rain Saturday evening. There may be a short window where snow turns to sleet before changing over to a cold rain. Once we see this transition, temperatures will be rising above freezing.

Any rain and snow will come to an end late Saturday night. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Poconos, Lehigh Valley and Upper Montgomery and Upper Bucks Counties.

This is where the cold air will hold on a little bit longer and there is a chance the precipitation will fall as all snow and not change over to rain. Thus, our highest forecast snow totals are for areas north and west of the city.

Keep in mind these are potential snow totals before the changeover to rain. Once the rain arrives, it will help to wash away the snow that just fell.

If you have anything to do on Saturday, the morning will be the best time to do it. Snow could create slippery travel during the afternoon. Once the snow changes to rain and temperatures rise above freezing, road conditions should improve.

Road conditions may be worse across the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, if the snow doesn’t change over to rain and temperatures remain below freezing.

Keep in mind that there are still a lot of questions regarding this storm and how it will perform across the Delaware Valley. Snow totals largely depend on how quickly we can erode the dry air in place and how fast we see the changeover from snow to rain.

We will continue to monitor the latest conditions and will keep you updated throughout the weekend. Stay tuned for the latest forecast.

CBS3 meteorologist Tiffany Savona reports.