PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found dead on the couch inside a home in East Mount Airy. Police say an uncle found his nephew’s body inside the home on the 2200 block of East Washington Lane, shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Homicide detectives say the victim was shot twice in the head around 5 or 6 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
They believe it was not a random shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Police are currently working on getting surveillance video of the area.
