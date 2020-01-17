  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found dead on the couch inside a home in East Mount Airy. Police say an uncle found his nephew’s body inside the home on the 2200 block of East Washington Lane, shortly after 1:30 p.m.

(credit: CBS3)

Homicide detectives say the victim was shot twice in the head around 5 or 6 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

They believe it was not a random shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Police are currently working on getting surveillance video of the area.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

