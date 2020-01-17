Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found dead on the couch inside a home in East Mount Airy. Police say an uncle found his nephew’s body inside the home on the 2200 block of East Washington Lane, shortly after 1:30 p.m.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s not yet known how he died but police say the man’s death is suspicious.
No arrests have been made.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.