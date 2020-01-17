LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — It’s been a very manageable winter so far, but Friday’s misleading sunshine is going to give way to a snowy Saturday. In Lehigh County, they are gearing up and getting ready for accumulating snow.
PennDOT crews are meeting to finalize their plans on how to tackle this next snowstorm.
Businesses are also getting ready. Staff at Albright’s Hardware and Garden Center has placed all of its shovels, salt and ice melt to the front of the store.
“The people are getting prepared more and more. I think, over the years, people have learned sometimes that you have to take those threats as something that could really happen and we’re just glad we’re here to have everything for them,” store manager Griffin Daly said.
There has been a steady flow of customers buying items in preparation of the storm.
PennDOT trucks were loaded with salt this morning and last night.
Two-hundred salt and plow trucks are available in the area, which covers Lehigh and Berks Counties. The area could see two to four inches of snow.
