



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is now making it easier for customers to purchase Powerball and Mega Millions tickets. You will now be able to purchase the tickets online through the iLottery platform.

Officials say players who purchase tickets online can enjoy many of the same features that are available to players who purchase tickets from a store. This online option will give people the option to purchase multiple tickets and buy tickets up to 13 weeks in advance.

“We are excited to announce that we are now selling Powerball and Mega Millions tickets online,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Selling lottery online is a big part of our effort to appeal to new customers and meet our players where they already are — which is online. This is an important step that will help us continue generating funds to benefit older Pennsylvanians.”

Players must be 18 years old or older and sign up for an account and deposit funds in order to make a purchase.

New account holders will be required to securely submit proof of identity and age.

After purchasing tickets, players will be able to view their history through their account.

“By law, online lottery players must be physically located in the state of Pennsylvania to play for money and win prizes,” Svitko noted. “As with all Lottery games, we urge players to play responsibly and always within their means.”

In order to promote responsible play, iLottery will also have player-controlled settings; including time, deposit and spending limits.

For more information about iLottery, visit paiLottery.com.