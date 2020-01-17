



ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — It’s been a very manageable winter so far, but Friday’s misleading sunshine is going to give way to a snowy Saturday. In Lehigh County, they are gearing up and getting ready for accumulating snow.

Like clockwork, the salt and ice melt are going fast.

“I actually live right up the street,” customer Matthew Snyder said. “I just thought I would stop in, grab some salt before the storm comes tomorrow.”

A snowstorm is scheduled to hit the Delaware Valley on Saturday. Much of the accumulation is expected in Berks and Lehigh Counties.

Businesses like Albright’s Hardware & Garden Center in Allentown appreciate the sales boost.

“An increase in sales, of course, yeah,” Albright’s Hardware & Garden Center manager Griffin Daly said. “Once there’s a threat of really bad weather, people start coming and taking it seriously.

“The people are getting prepared more and more. I think, over the years, people have learned sometimes that you have to take those threats as something that could really happen and we’re just glad we’re here to have everything for them.”

Lehigh County resident Denise Hill says she’s not taking any chances.

“The salt, of course. I need to go to work tomorrow so that’s going to be essential,” Hill said. “Sidewalks around my home.”

Across town at Weis Markets, there are long lines with shoppers crowding the registers. Milk is one of the hot items going off the shelves.

“I’m not worried about it, but I guess from what I’m seeing here, a lot of other people,” customer Lynn Cloik said.

PennDOT officials say they’re ready.

“Most of our roads were treated yesterday for a couple of reasons, the salt brine they put down a day or two ahead of time,” Ron Young, with PennDOT District 5, said, “and also we had some snow squalls predicted over the region last night.”

With a somewhat mild winter so far and temperatures last weekend reaching nearly 70 degrees, residents say they’re OK with Saturday’s projected snowstorm.

“Past year it’s snowed in November,” Snyder said. “Yes, it’s a good run.”

PennDOT treated the roads with salt on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Two hundred salt and plow trucks are available in the area, which covers Lehigh and Berks Counties. The area could see two to four inches of snow.

PennDOT says since tomorrow is a Saturday, if you don’t have to go out — stay home.