SALEM, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey State Police say human remains were found in a car submerged in the Salem River. Divers from the Walker Diving Underwater Construction Company were removing debris from the base of the Salem River near West Broadway Road on Thursday afternoon when they spotted what appeared to be human remains.
The State Police Marine Services Bureau, Crime Scene and Major Crimes Units were called to the scene to remove the car.
Police say the remains of a deceased adult victim were found inside the vehicle.
The remains were taken to the Southern Regional Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
