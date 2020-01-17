



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Connor Barwin is back with Birds in a big way. The former Eagles defensive end has been named a special assistant to the general manager.

In the role, Barwin will help with scouting in the offseason and then will switch his focus to player development during the season, according to the Eagles.

Barwin became a fan favorite during his four seasons (2013 to 2016) in midnight green. The now 33-year-old made his only Pro Bowl in 2014, when he led the Eagles with 14.5 sacks.

He officially retired during the 2019 season and helped mentor young Eagles players in an unofficial role late in the season.

“I’m done playing football, but my football career is not over,” Barwin told Dave Spadaro for an upcoming episode of the Eagles Insider Podcast. “I want to stay involved. I want to help this team wherever I can and also learn the other side of the game from the coaches and the personnel side. There’s still a lot that I can learn about the on-field part of the game, as well. I love being around the game. I still want to win a Super Bowl, multiple Super Bowls.”

Most recently, Barwin scouted college players for the Eagles during practices for next week’s East-West Shrine Bowl.