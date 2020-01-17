PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another big country music star is coming to Wildwood this summer. Blake Shelton is joining Carrie Underwood as the headliner for the “Barefoot Country Music Festival.”
“Please help us welcome platinum-selling, CMA Five-time Male Vocalists of the Year, Blake Shelton to the BCMF stage with Carrie Underwood and many more,” read a post on the festival’s Instagram page.
More than 30 of country music’s biggest stars will perform at the festival on the Wildwood beach from June 19 to 21.
Tickets are on sale now. Tickets range from $149 to $949.
