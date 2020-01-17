WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A school in Wilmington got a gold-medal guest on Friday — a Special Olympics medalist whose journey is taking her around the world.

Lucy Meyer got a standing ovation from students and Sen. Chris Coons at Tower Hill School in Wilmington.

Lucy has five gold medals in swimming.

Now she is a spokesperson for a partnership between the Special Olympics and UNICEF USA.

She visits other countries, hoping to improve conditions for children with disabilities.

“I want them to know how important it is to accept children with disabilities around the world,” Lucy said.

“When I was in elementary school, middle school to the change today is dramatic but we are not yet a fully inclusive society,” Coons said.

Lucy says sports have been a great way to make kids with disabilities feel valued.