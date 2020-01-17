



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s one of the most popular conventions in Philadelphia and one with some great people-watching and lots of artwork to check out. The 22nd annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention gets underway on Friday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The convention began on Friday and runs from 2 p.m to 12 a.m. It’s also open on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. and then from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

“We have over a 1,000 tattoo artists here this year,” emcee Carl Blasphemy said. “Everybody in tattooing or around tattooing wants to be around this. We have Snoop Dogg doing our after party. We are the biggest in the world, thank you Philadelphia.”

Tickets cost $22 for one day and $45 for a three-day pass. Children under 12 years old are free.

Watch the video above for more on the 2020 Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention.