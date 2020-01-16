



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murders of his 64-year-old foster mother and a 20-year-old missing man . Philadelphia police say Xavier Johnson stabbed to death both Renee Gilyard, of East Germantown, and Jimmy Mao, of West Philadelphia, in separate incidents.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said Xavier “brutally tortured and murdered” both of his victims.

“Robbery appears to be the motive for both incidents,” Smith said.

Police say an SUV, cellphone and money were stolen from Gilyard and a PlayStation and money were taken from Mao.

Gilyard was found stabbed to death early Wednesday morning inside her East Germantown home. Her body was found covered in blood in a bathtub.

Xavier was taken into custody Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia after crashing Gilyard’s SUV following a police chase.

Gilyard was Xavier’s foster mother for only three days before she was killed.

Police also confirmed Mao’s remains were found inside a black duffel bag on the 1000 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway, late Wednesday afternoon.

Mao suffered stab wounds to his face and neck. Smith says Xavier placed Mao’s inside a duffel bag and threw it down a hill in an attempt to conceal his death.

“We found a knife. We’re going to do an examination on the knife we recovered to determine whether it was the murder weapon, but there’s a good possibility that it is,” Smith said.

Smith added it’s possible it’s the same knife that was used in the stabbing death of Gilyard.

“It’s possible it’s the same knife because we know there were two knife wounds to Ms. Gilyard, when she was discovered. It’s also possible that it was a knife taken from her home,” Smith said.

Police say Xavier and Mao lived together at a foster home on the 5000 block of Angora Terrace.

Mao went missing in late December. Police say Xavier killed Mao over a

Smith added that missing 16-year-old Jacob Merritt-Richburg may have information in Mao’s homicide, but is not considered a suspect.

Xavier had five prior arrests for aggravated assaults.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.