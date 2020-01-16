WATCH LIVE:City Officials Provide Update In Deadly South Philadelphia Row Home Explosion, Fire

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials are providing an update in the deadly row home explosion and fire that happened in South Philadelphia in December. Two people were killed in the Dec. 19 explosion and fire that rocked the 1400 block of South 8th Street.
Three homes were destroyed and two adjacent homes were seriously damaged.
Officials will provide an update on recovery efforts and will share about ongoing and future work at the intersection to restore the street.
Watch the press conference above.
You must log in to post a comment.