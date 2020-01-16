ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) — If the thought of those cold temperatures has you wishing for an island getaway, Vittoria Woodill might be able to help you find a little escape. In this week’s Taste With Tori, she takes us to Sweet Aloha Bowls, which offers a little taste of Hawaii all year long.

If you want to fill up on feel-good foods that are so good for you they’re called super, then surf on into sweet Sweet Aloha Bowls in Royersford. It’s a super cool place that came to be when owner Janeen and her husband packed her bags and headed to Hawaii.

“The food was so life-changing to me because I would have a bowl in the morning and we would go hiking or snorkeling and I felt so awesome after eating the bowl. I didn’t feel bloated or heavy, like I didn’t have a crash. It just kept me going,” Janeen said.

And her wheels kept turning too.

When she got home, she purchased a blender, then bought a food truck which she eventually turned into this tropical brick and mortar.

Her bowls, smoothies, salads and more are packed with inspiration from the islands she loves.

