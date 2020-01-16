Police: Suspect Wanted For Firing Several Shots At Man In East Germantown After Argument

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the gunman who fired several shots at a man in broad daylight on an East Germantown street corner. Police say a man between 50 and 60 years of age got into an argument with a 23-year-old man Tuesday afternoon on the 6100 block of Wister Avenue.
The man pulled a gun and fired at the victim, hitting him at least four times.
The victim was taken to a hospital.
If you have any information on the shooting, please contact police right away.
