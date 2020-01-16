PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after the remains of a young woman were found inside a home in South Philadelphia on Thursday night. The victim’s body was found shortly after 5:10 p.m. in a basement located on the 2100 block of South Porter Street.
Police say the sheriff’s department was executing a search warrant when officers discovered a badly decomposed body of a young woman inside the basement.
According to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, the woman was found partially dismembered inside a tub.
The victim is approximately 18 years old, police say.
Five people were inside the house at the time but no arrests have been made at this time, police say.
An investigation is ongoing.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.
