By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 61-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot by her stepson. The incident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday inside a home on the 5200 block of West Cheltenham Avenue in the city’s Oak Lane section.

Police say the woman was shot once in her back by her 45-year-old stepson.

She was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

The stepson has been arrested, police say.

Authorities did not identify the victim nor the suspect.

