PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 61-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot by her stepson. The incident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday inside a home on the 5200 block of West Cheltenham Avenue in the city’s Oak Lane section.
Police say the woman was shot once in her back by her 45-year-old stepson.
She was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.
The stepson has been arrested, police say.
Authorities did not identify the victim nor the suspect.
