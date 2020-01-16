  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s West Oak Lane section. It happened at a rear driveway along the 1600 block of 67th Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say a 27-year-old man was shot three times in the stomach. At least seven shots were fired. Police believe the victim was targeted.

Philadelphia Police: Man Dies After Shot Multiple Times In Overbrook Driveway 

He was taken to Einstein Hospital, where he died.

Police say they are gathering surveillance footage from the area to help them identify the shooter.

So far, no arrests have been made.

