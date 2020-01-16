Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s West Oak Lane section. It happened at a rear driveway along the 1600 block of 67th Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators say a 27-year-old man was shot three times in the stomach. At least seven shots were fired. Police believe the victim was targeted.
He was taken to Einstein Hospital, where he died.
Police say they are gathering surveillance footage from the area to help them identify the shooter.
So far, no arrests have been made.
