CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Teddy bears are making a difference in Camden County. The Brothers In Blue Motorcycle Club donated 400 teddy bears to the police department in Camden Thursday night.
Officers will use the stuffed animals to provide comfort to children involved in traumatic events.
“We are extremely grateful to the Brothers in Blue for their compassion and generosity,” said Chief Joseph Wysocki. “These bears will be kept in police vehicles and always on hand to comfort a child. We are working to ensure that even during traumatic incidents, interactions with our officers are seen are meaningful and positive.”
The bears will be kept in police vehicles.
