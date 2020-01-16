Comments
READING, Pa. (CBS) — A new lawsuit says Penn State should be held accountable after a 5-year-old was molested at a day care center. In August, 33-year-old Andrew McCollin was charged with sexually assaulting two children at the Creative Beginnings Early Learning Center where he worked as a teacher.
Philadelphia Attorney Tim Kline filed the suit against Penn State and a company named Bright Horizons. Both operated the center in Reading.
Kline says the lawsuit holds them accountable for enabling a pedophile.
