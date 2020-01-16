Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report shows a Hepatitis A outbreak affecting parts of South Jersey. The New Jersey Health Department is reporting that Camden, Mercer and Gloucester Counties have the highest number of cases in the state.
According to health officials, Camden has 148 cases, Mercer has 55, and Gloucester has 66 cases of the virus.
Those numbers are since the department started tracking the data back in December 2018.
So far, the department is reporting seven people have died from the outbreak.
