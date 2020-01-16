PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania 2020 cookie season has officially begun. Kick-off events are taking place around the Philadelphia region Thursday.
The Girl Scouts have been around for 107 years and the cookies have been a part of the group for 103.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania CEO Kim Fraites-Dow tells CBS3 the cookies were first introduced as a bake sale that was started by a mother and daughter and is now the largest girl-led business in the world.
The @girlscouts start selling cookies today. I was first in line. I’ve been told that cookies supporting a good cause don’t contain calories. I’ll go along with that. That’s probably why they call them #ThinMints pic.twitter.com/KChdEPUUfe
— Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) January 16, 2020
“I’m beaming with pride this morning with all these wonderful girls here who do such an amazing job,” Fraites said.
Sadly, the Girl Scouts are retiring the Thanks-A-Lot cookie after this season, so make sure you stock up.
But Fraites-Dow says there is a new Lemon Up cookie this year and you can also try the gluten free option — Caramel Chocolate Chip.
