PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Wednesday, Eagles fans were given the great news that all-time leading receiver Harold Carmichael will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Thursday, Carmichael met with the media and said he knew a few days ago but was sworn to secrecy.

“It’s been really crazy. I think the worst part of it was a couple of days ago. When I found out about it, they asked me not to say anything to anybody about it,” Carmichael said. “And [Pro Football Hall of Fame President] Dave Baker said ‘Who would you like to tell?’ I said I would like to tell my wife, I would like to tell my son — I’d like to tell the whole world right now the way I feel. But he said, ‘Harold, please do us a favor. You can tell your wife but don’t tell anybody else.'”

Carmichael played an incredible career with the Eagles from 1971-83. He is the organization’s all-time leader in career receptions (589), receiving yards (5,879), and receiving touchdowns (79).

Carmichael was a seventh-round pick from Southern University and played 180 games with the Eagles, including a franchise-record-tying 162 consecutive games.

During his career, he was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, a three-time Second-Team All-Pro, the 1980 NFL Man of the Year, and named to the NFL 1970s All-Decade team.